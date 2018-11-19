To The Daily Sun,
I'm writing this in hopes you could help spread the word about Same Day Computers computer giveaway.
After your first article appeared about their program, my mum called and told me about it. My 13-year-old son Aidan had expressed a desire for a computer to do his homework, so I immediately jumped at the opportunity to take advantage of this wonderful program. I live on SSDI and would otherwise not be able to afford this gift for my precious son. I contacted Same day Computer and the following day, unbeknownst to me, the very next day they fulfilled my wishes!
There are so many other deserving kids out there, I know would greatly benefit from this giveaway. It would be a great gift on Christmas morning. Could you please help spread the word?
Donna Lorden
Belmont
