I’m dismayed by the recent events at Gunstock. High performing teams who deliver record financial results do not spontaneously resign. I’ve been a season pass holder for years and have always had a great experience. So guest expectations cannot be the reason either.
If this board’s behavior has resulted in a full scale management resignation, it is at fault. People don’t give up their livelihoods carelessly.
The commissioners should be doing everything in their power to bring all parties back to the table and get back to serving your mission for Gunstock and the community. There are no excuses for the current situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.