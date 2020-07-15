To The Daily Sun,
The "cartoon" on the letters page of The Laconia Daily Sun on July 15 deserves a hearty round of applause! The artist (Gary Varvel) has said it all in this quick look at abortion. Yes, unborn lives are important and do matter. The fact that so many mothers kill their babies is a terrible thing, a tragedy, a blemish on our country.
Life is precious, all life, especially the lives of the unborn.
Harry Mitchell
Laconia
