To The Daily Sun,
I signed up to run for the office of Belknap County Commissioner, District 3 (Alton, Barnstead, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2). I am running because I am a resident, property owner and want to help keep Belknap County one of the most beautiful areas in the United States. The director of Camp Constitution, a New Hampshire based charitable organization, the president of the Samuel L. Blumenfeld Literacy Foundation, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. As a conservative Republican, I believe in limited government, lower taxes, and am a supporter of local law-enforcement.
In the coming weeks I will be out and about seeking to hear what you would like to see from our Belknap County government. Do you believe our nursing home is being supported appropriately and adequately? How about our sheriff’s department? Do you believe your county taxes are too high, too low or about right? I am asking for your vote in the Republican Party Primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Harold Shurtleff
Alton
