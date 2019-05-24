To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday evening, I attended a meeting of the Lakes Region chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan group looking to rally support for H.R. 763, otherwise known as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. I was impressed by the organization and dedication of those in attendance and realized it was a room full of people like me who are concerned with the future and want to do something to mitigate the climate crisis. Most importantly, I was excited to see that the meeting was filled with high school students, senior citizens, and those of us in between.
While I don’t believe that this legislation alone is enough to solve the climate problem, it is a good first step and the fact that, in the last Congress, it had bi-partisan support gives me hope that it can be passed and our country can begin to take positive action.
If you are concerned about climate change, consider getting involved in this group and work towards a bipartisan solution. If you want more information, there is plenty on their informative website. Better yet, come to their next local meeting at the Gilford Community Church on June 18 at 6 p.m. (5:30 introduction for newcomers). At the very least, consider telling your legislators that combating climate change is a priority for you — the CCL website makes this very easy; in fact, it will take you only a minute or two to do (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/write-your-representative/#/48). I am looking forward to getting more involved in this organization and hope other community members will get involved as well — we’ve got a lot of work to do and we need to get started!
Bryan Halperin
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.