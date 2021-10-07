To The Daily Sun,
Rock and roll music filled the air and people of several generations took to the Main Street for a night of dancing during the recent Meredith Street Dance. It was our goal when our two organizations collaborated to bring a little nostalgia back to town with this always popular event. Annie and the Orphans delighted the crowd once again with their classic tunes and Annie Paquette’s legendary wit sprinkled in, too!
This event would not have been possible without tremendous community support from the Board of Selectman, Meredith Police and Public Works Departments and most importantly the Leighton family of Overhead Door Options who sponsored the band.
Our sincere appreciation to all these supporters and the Lakes Region residents who came out for a very enjoyable evening.
Michael Griffin
Executive Director, Greater Meredith Program
Leslie Sturgeon
Executive Director, Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.