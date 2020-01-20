To The Daily Sun,
The effects of climate change hit Democrats and Republicans alike, and our political leaders need to work together to stop it. It is a bipartisan problem that requires bipartisan solutions.
I am pleased to see that Governor Chris Sununu is leading on climate change and I hope Democrats will join him in working toward bipartisan solutions.
Governor Sununu reauthorized New Hampshire’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to lower carbon emissions. He smartly vetoed expensive subsidies for biomass plants that emit significant amounts of carbon emissions. These are the very CO2 emissions that contribute to climate change. The wood products industry might be popular, but it is not a source of clean energy.
He refused to have New Hampshire join a state version of the Paris Climate Accord because it contained environmental standards on climate change that were less stringent than New Hampshire’s current laws.
He has been a leader in developing offshore wind as a green energy source in New Hampshire. On solar energy, he was successful in passing a program last year that harnessed solar energy to help seniors and low-income residents to lower their electric bills. This year he is proposing a net metering program that promotes solar energy but does not stick electric billpayers with the tab for a massive subsidy to big corporate solar developers.
If New Hampshire’s leaders care about climate change as much as they say they do, they should work with Governor Sununu on this important issue.
Molly Sanborn
Laconia
