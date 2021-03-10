To The Daily Sun:
Got Lunch – Ashland and Holderness would like to acknowledge and express our grateful appreciation to the staff and faculty of the Ashland Elementary School for their generous donation to our efforts. We became the recipient of their “Jeans for Charity” fund drive this year. This donation will contribute to our efforts to provide healthy lunch foods for the children of Ashland and Holderness during the times when schools are not in session.
For this mid-winter break those families requesting our support received vouchers for these foods to be redeemed at Bob’s ShurFine Market in Ashland. We will likely provide a similar assistance for the spring break. We hope to resume our normal summer food delivery program, which was converted to a voucher program last summer due to COVID.
We are grateful for the generosity of individuals, organizations, businesses, and grant providers who enable us to provide this important service, especially during this difficult time.
Sally Daigneault and Nancy Deachman
Holderness
Anne Lamson and Sue Longley
Ashland
Shirley Splaine
Center Harbor
Ellen Young
Plymouth
Elena Worrall
New Hampton
