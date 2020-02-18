To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday, March 10, Gilford voters will choose a new member of the Board of Selectmen to replace retiring Selectman Rags Grenier, who has served with distinction.
I will be voting for Denise Gonyer and I urge my fellow voters in Gilford to vote for her as well.
Many people know that Denise served as the elected Gilford Town Clerk for many years. I had a good bit of contact with Denise and her office, both as an ordinary citizen (paying my taxes and registering my car, etc.) as well as when I was chair of the town’s budget committee. I always found that Denise was invariably highly intelligent, pleasant, efficient and dedicated to providing excellent services to our town.
She clearly knew how to train and motivate her staff because everyone working in her department seemed to be of the same mindset. She really knew how to run a department of the town and to keep within her budget. I suggested several times that she should do some training of other department heads of the town on how to run a department efficiently.
Now we have the opportunity to get the full benefit of Denise’s experience and character on the Board of Selectmen.
A few years ago, I also had the opportunity to sit in on a portion of a meeting of a town board chaired by one of the people running against Denise. I found that the chair of that meeting was so disorganized and inarticulate and out of his depth that I finally walked out of the meeting, being embarrassed for that person as well as for my town. I do not think that the passage of time since then, nor very large and numerous campaign signs now appearing in Gilford, will make up for the fact that Gonyer is by far the better choice.
Norm Silber
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.