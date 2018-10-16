To the Editor,
Senator Bob Giuda is an outstanding legislator who knows how to get things done.
He fiercely opposed Northern Pass. He sponsored 12 bills that became law, helping NH families and businesses, and he led the fight to overturn the biomass veto, saving at least a thousand jobs.
He voted against a Family Medical Leave bill that would have been insolvent in 3 years; but unlike every other legislator in Concord, he’s working with state employee unions, the Insurance and Employment Security Departments and 11 insurance companies to design a voluntary private sector FMLI product that won't bankrupt us and leave families and taxpayers holding the bag.
He's sponsoring legislation to stop the annual reductions in school stabilization grants and to repair the broken school adequacy formula. He’s working to increase and rewrite the rules for school building aid.
He helped Bristol get a $197,000 grant to install fiber optic broadband in the town; he got $213,000 in LCHIP grants preserving land and buildings in Grafton and Haverhill; and brought over $1 million in additional Highway Block Grants to the 27 towns in District 2.
He increased HHS and law enforcement funding by $281 million to fight the opioid and mental health epidemics. I could go on, but there isn't room.
As a veteran, Bob Giuda is an incredibly effective Senator that digs into issues and gets things done. I hope you'll join me in voting for him on November 6th.
Sincerely,
Patrick Wetmore
Plymouth, NH
