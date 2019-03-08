To The Daily Sun,
Dear Gilford neighbors:
I wanted to encourage all of our Gilford neighbors to come out and vote on Tuesday March 12, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Gilford Community Center. Having your voice and vote be heard and counted is crucial. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of our town.
Having lived in Gilford for over 25 years, having sent my three children through the superior Gilford school system and being a full-time Realtor in the Lakes Region, I know that there is no better town to live and raise a family than in Gilford. From an early age in life, it was instilled in me that it was better to serve than to be served and that it was better to give than to receive. That is why I decided to run for selectman 12 years ago to give back to Gilford and I have been so grateful to our residents who have entrusted me to represent them on the Board of Selectman throughout these years.
I have worked hard at being a voice for our residents, town employees and local businesses. I have worked hard at creating a budget that provides the services that our residents have come to expect while maintaining a stable town tax rate. I have been part of the Board of Selectman that has emphasized transparency by moving our meeting from Wednesday afternoons when most people are at work or getting their children from school to 7 p.m. so that any resident can attend our meetings, recorded our Board of Selectman meetings and posted them online and placed our check register online making it easy for review of our town spending.
As a selectman, I make it a priority to run our meetings efficiently while giving an ample opportunity to hear from our residents and employees so that Gilford can be the envy of our neighboring Lakes Region towns. I have been diligent with our taxpayer’s monies, ensuring that we spend correctly to meet the needs of our residents.
As a selectman, I have been a voice for our employees, to ensure that we are not only making Gilford a great place to live but also a great place to work. Our employees need to be respected and appreciated for the dedication that they offer each and every day that they come to work. As a selectman, I have publicly stated that the board must be a help and not a hindrance to our local businesses, which have invested in our community, employ many of our residents, bring in revenue to our town and attract many visitors who in turn spend money throughout our town.
In this ever changing age, it is vital that Gilford continues to be well run and I am asking you for your vote and continue to be your selectman.
Gus Benavides
Gilford
