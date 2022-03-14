To The Daily Sun,
Once again, Gilford voters came out in force to vote and also support Gilford Got Lunch on voting day. We were unable to man the tables for the last few elections but this week we were back.
GGL supports close to 60 children in the summer and have supported 43 this past winter. We are so grateful for our Gilford community that always, always shows up and delivers.
We are blessed with folks who can make $100 donations and $1 donations. Every single penny counts. We collected many, many items of food that will be added to our inventory and distributed to the families weekly.
Again we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are so blessed to live in a supportive community that recognizes food insecurity is an issue in our town.
GGL is a 501(c)3 corporation. If you would like to donate, or are interested in being a part of this wonderful organization, please got to gilfordgotlunch.com.
Meg Jenkins
Gilford Got Lunch
