To the Daily Sun,
On March 26, 2020, this country entered into a time that has changed the way that we live our lives and continue to do the everyday things that we do. This includes how internments and ceremonies within our cemeteries are handled. The cemetery trustees (a group of volunteers) encountered the task of setting guidelines for how loved ones would be buried in the Town of Gilford. Following the governor’s order of no more than 10 people in a group and social distancing, the process for burials changed. As time progressed, the hope that life would revert back to normal was no longer a reality. With the trends of National Cemeteries throughout the country, the trustees made the difficult decision to not place flags on the grave sites of men and women that have served our country. This decision was not an easy one as we all respect those individuals for their service. The trustees took a vote on this matter based upon available information at the time from reputable sources such as the CDC and the governor’s stay-at-home order that flags not be placed by volunteers for their personal health and safety.
The trustees have placed an order for new flags and will be installing them as soon as possible. We appreciate the feedback from residents and as a new Board of Trustees we are doing our best to correct the situation in a timely manner.
Town of Gilford Cemetery Trustees: Pete Allen, Rae Mello-Andrews, and Kristin Snow
