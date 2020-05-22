To The Daily Sun,
Although the Covid19 virus has made the spring stressful, there are many bright spots. Two bright spots that I experience almost every day are: (1)The letter carrier in Gilford that I will call J. She always has a moment, even at a social distance, to do some nice things for our granddaughter, Ella. Ella is always delighted to see her; (.)then there is our carrier D. in Laconia. He too is a wonderful ambassador for the USPS.
Our family would like to thank them and the others in USPS for their service during the pandemic. Certainly, our thanks, as well, to medical personnel, police and fire. I should not forget the folks at the grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations. There are many others. Join me in thanking someone today.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.