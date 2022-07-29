To The Daily Sun,
My sincere thanks to the Laconia Department of Public Works for the excellent job of repairing the bumpy storm drain in the street at the corner of Gilford and Union avenues. I use that lane on Gilford Avenue quite often and I smile every time. I am cheering for you.
