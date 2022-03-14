To The Daily Sun,
The Founding Fathers did not envision the type of “professional political class” that now holds power in this country. People like Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Kevin McCarthy, to name but a few, need to go. Indeed, one wonders how their constituents could have voted for them in the first place. None of them inspire, none lead, and all seem to have trouble with the truth.
President Joe Biden is the ultimate example of the dangers of the professional political class. He and Vice President Kamala Harris have brought the country to the brink of disaster during their short tenure at the helm. Inflation was already choking Americans before the war in Ukraine, and now, with the cost of fuel, it is at a 40 year high. In terms of foreign policy, relations with Russia and China are terrible. North Korea is threatening with a new missile system and Iran may very well feel emboldened enough to develop nuclear weapons.
Vice President Harris, who has repeatedly embarrassed the nation, most recently with her shocking display of disdain while standing next to the Polish president, should resign immediately and be replaced with Gen. Mark Milley. Then the 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution should be put into effect, Biden should be removed from office for gross incompetence, and the general should become acting president. The general would then stand for election in his own right in 2024.
Twelve presidents have been generals, including New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce. One general, George Washington, became the template for what constitutes a great president. Gen. Milley, a fellow New Englander with a truly illustrious military career and four bronze stars, has showed great leadership, both as chief of staff of the Army and as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He alone appears to have the honor, integrity, skills, charisma and experience needed to lead this country away from the abyss. The next president of the U.S. should be General Mark Milley.
George S. Gallitano
Lakeport
