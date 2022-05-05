To The Daily Sun,
Part three of three: The last article I am concerned with is Article 23. This is an attempt to move the Town Meeting to the second Tuesday, in March of 2023. This is when most of our senior voters will have gone south for the winter months and a small group of voters will decide what the majority will have to live with when they get back, in my opinion. Please vote no on Article 23.
In closing, I know there will be a few that will not agree with me and for those people I think it is time they wake up and smell the coffee, we do not want a new HUB — Moultonborough Community, Activity and Aquatic Centre, period. We already have a Community Center (Moultonborough Lions Club Building) and it just needs a little tender loving care.
I will serve on the selectboard for all the people in Moultonborough, not for a special interest group. My email address is mottram.g@yahool.com for any resident in town to get in touch with me to address your concerns. If you leave your name and address I will reply to your query. Please vote George Mottram for Selectboard, on May 10, at the polls, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Moultonborough Academy and attend the Town Meeting on May 14, at 9 a.m. at the Academy as this is a very important meeting. Remember, “United We Stand”. Please vote yes on Article 7 and no on Article 8 and no on Article 23 on May 14, at 9 a.m. at the Moultonborough Academy. See you there. Semper Fi.
George Mottram
Moultonborough
