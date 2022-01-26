To The Daily Sun,
It appears that our Congressional delegation has forgotten who they represent. Specifically, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen. Both of our senators were former multi-term governors of our great state and should know firsthand the high value that we Granite Staters place on protecting the “New Hampshire Advantage.” Clearly, our senators have been in Washington, D.C. so long they have forgotten our values and have embraced big government values. We have always prided ourselves on being the First in the Nation Primary state and having the greatest integrity and fairness to all voters in our elections. We understand the right to vote is the highest and greatest privilege afforded to every citizen, the right to self-governance and state sovereignty within our Republic. We have always affirmed and defended state and local control of our politics and elections. We do not need the heavy hand of Washington taking away our rights. The “Voting Rights Act” may be paved with good intentions but as Milton Friedman once said “There’s nothing that does so much harm as good intentions.” We elected Sens. Hassan and Shaheen to go to Washington, D.C. to represent us and our values first and foremost. Our senators failed New Hampshire by voting to federalize our election laws. Their vote to federalize our elections tells us that they no longer trust us Granite Staters to protect and defend the sacred right to vote. One thing is for sure, New Hampshire does not need Washington bureaucrats and politicians insulting our integrity and intelligence when it comes to our elections. Rather than change and federalize our voting laws and taking away local control by shifting power to Washington, D.C. It’s time for us to change who represents us in Washington, using the very ballot boxes that have stood the test of time from Dixville Notch to every town in our great state, and to vote for those who best represent our New Hampshire values.
Gary Torressen
Moultonborough
