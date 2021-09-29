To The Daily Sun,
As a person who got vaccinated in March of 2021 I felt good about immunity. At the time I got my shot they, meaning news people, said after three to six months your immunity system will build more antibodies to help you stay immune. Now they say you need a booster shot, is there something the first vaccine shot was lacking? When I got my vaccine shot in March the person who gave me the shot said they were glad I was getting Moderna, that Pfizer is harder to administer because it has to be mixed just before the shot and it has to have the right mixture and mixed thoroughly, if not it won't be very effective. If this is so why don't they publish which vaccine was given to people who were vaccinated but have got COVID anyway? What is wrong with telling the American people and telling the truth? All anyone wants is the truth and facts to back it.
Gary Manson
Campton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.