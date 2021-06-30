To The Daily Sun,
The Joe Biden administration is stuffing electric cars down our throats. The American way has always been if a product is good it will become popular and people will buy it. But no, we can't make that choice even if electric cars and trucks haven't been tested in all types of conditions. So if you live in Colebrook and you go to Boston for business and want to return the same day, chances are you won't have enough battery life to make it home unless you stop and get a partial charge, but if you want a full charge you have to charge it all night. The electric car manufacturers are getting subsidies from the government of Joe Biden. The consumer also is going to get a rebate to help buy the car, but if all of us have electric cars, where is the electricity coming from? Solar energy is 35 to 45 percent efficient, wind energy is 28 to 34 percent efficient. Does solar put off gases into the environment? Yes. Why don't we read how much energy these wind and solar projects running actually generate not what they are rated at. Where do our distinguished New Hampshire senators and representative stand on this, and do they come back to NH every week? Are they using all electric means of travel so they can set an example?
Gary Manson
Campton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.