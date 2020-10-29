To The Daily Sun,
I always find it amusing how liberal Democrats like Ruth Larson actually believe that most Americans actually think the way they do. Ruth, the average American family does not stay up nights worrying about the rights of the LGBTQ community. They have the same rights as all Americans. Ruth says that people on the right are afraid of strong women. I’m waiting for her support of Amy Coney Barrett, a strong woman if there ever was one. People of color have the same rights and opportunities as all Americans. It’s the Democrats who keep telling them they need extra help to succeed in an attempt to keep them down. They want them and all people to be dependent on government. Frankly I’m sick and tired of Democrat politicians telling me that I and all of my fellow countrymen are racists. Stop insulting us. As for the myth of climate change and global warming it always seems that the left’s solutions are socialism, government regulations and loss of personal freedom.
While taking a nice Sunday drive through Gilmanton I passed a house where a man who used to be a reporter for the Arab Muslim News Service, Al Jezeera lives. He told me this himself when he was covering a Trump event for them in Rochester. On his front lawn he proudly displays a Black Lives Matter sign. Most people now know that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization bent on destroying the American family and way of life. Right next to his sign he also proudly displays a Ruth Larson for State Representative sign. Shows you what kind of supporters she attracts.
Phil Wittmann
Alton
