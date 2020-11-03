To The Daily Sun,
As a longtime Meredith resident, and the habitual voter that my mother raised my siblings and me to be, I want to thank all the wonderful and dedicated people who worked the poles today, as well as the smooth cooperation of my fellow voters. I didn't know what to expect, given all the challenges these times demand. But, all the details were thoughtful covered. Well done, Meredith.
Fred Benton
Meredith
