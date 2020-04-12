To The Daily Sun,
In this country, "wing" politics and the coronavirus appear to have equally nasty connotations. An understatement! Within this contagious environment, there are glimmers of civility and social responsibility. Occidental College in Los Angeles has allowed a number of students to remain on campus in responsible isolation. Some of these students are from foreign countries and could not return due to border closings. Others are homeless college students with no place to go, and the college was socially responsive to allow them to remain on campus.
Generally we are not aware/don't care that some children do not have homes to go to. Wonderful gesture! In addition, resident students who left campus are being reimbursed for their room and board fees, pro-rated. Wonderful gesture!
Perhaps more heart-warming, those students who had to leave campus and fly to their home residences were given a $300 assistance voucher to ease the burden of their flight costs. Wonderful gesture. It is rewarding to know that Occidental College has risen to the occasion as a nurturing liberal arts institution.
I am proud to say that my son graduated from the college, and experienced this same philosophy while he was a student majoring in world diplomacy and Arabic language. I will also posit that there are many other similar examples of social responsibility. This is not a time for Ayn Rand. "Un pour tour, tour pour un."/"One for all, and all for one!"
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
