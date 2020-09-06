To The Daily Sun,
As a longtime businessman, I believe that Shelley Carita is the most qualified person to run for the New Hampshire House of Representatives. I fully support her, as her values are those that encourage community
The things that Shelley does exemplify honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness.
Francis Tuscano
Regional Manager of N.H.
Fireside Inn’s & Suites
