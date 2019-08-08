To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire is in need of more affordable housing according to the real estate section on August 3. Laconia has a once in a lifetime opportunity to develop the State School property with an increased share devoted to such need.
Current plans appear to be leaving toward a mixed-use development with a sports complex at the center of such redevelopment. Historically such facilities cannot financially support themselves. That's exactly what Laconia does NOT need. It would be a mistake to develop this large parcel and add another financial burden on the city's taxpayers. The city's population is aging, school enrollment is declining, there's insufficient low-cost housing in "good condition," and the area screams for more younger working age residents.
Abandon the sports complex idea and instead use the property for neighborhood style homes with cul-de-sac streets, sidewalks, and a playground to attract young families. This would add to the much needed workforce so that businesses have workers instead of closing down during the busiest season. A young trainable (or already trained/educated) workforce would attract more businesses with good paying jobs and start the revitalization of Laconia as an energetic City on the Lakes.
I'd suggest a mixed development with single family homes, duplexes, and townhomes with 25 percent affordable housing. These neighborhood homes, with Ahern State Park, and Robbie Mills baseball stadium nearby, could add a children's park to have local facilities that makes a desirable family oriented community.
Don't commit Laconia to a "sports complex" and hotel that only encourages visitors or becomes an albatross for the community requiring taxpayer support. Neighborhood style development, with affordable housing included, can help revitalize the city and help bring young workers back to the region to fulfill current business and future business needs.
Alan Doyon
Meredith
(Editor's note: The Laconia State School property is owned by the state of N.H. The commission that was established to determine and promote its future use is a state commission, not a city commission. While Laconia residents and officials have input into the planning process, decisions as to what to do with the property will be made at the state level. Laconia taxpayer dollars are not involved.)
