To The Daily Sun,
This is a letter to inform the residents of the Town of Gilford of an action taken by the selectmen that dissolved the Land Conservation Task Force (LCTF). While it was certainly and admittedly mishandled, the bottom line is that most of the charge given to the Task Force by Selectmen 31 years ago has been completed. That charge was to conserve important lands in order to maintain the rural character of Gilford.
With no public notification about that decision, I felt the residents not only needed to be aware of it, but also needed to understand the history and accomplishments of the 15 dedicated members past and present over 31 years of effort.
In creating the Land Conservation Task Force in 1989, Selectmen Gordon Weymouth, Russ Dumais and Phil Labonte had the foresight and understanding of the desires of this community to protect its natural resources and to keep Gilford rural. Confirmation of the community's support came through the results of GALA — Gilford A Look Ahead in 2002, and also by the overwhelming vote of the residents to place 100 percent of the land use change tax into the Gilford Land Conservation Fund in 2005. That latter decision has been paramount in enabling the LCTF to accomplish so much.
The LCTF created an extensive Natural Resource Inventory (NRI) in 2011 with minimal available data at that time that helped to prioritize parcels for possible protection. Since then, the LCTF spent well over a year sifting through unorganized files to document all the lands that could be considered as conservation lands, which now number over 75 properties. An updated version of the NRI will be completed by year's end.
The LCTF protected the properties of over 25 different landowners, sometimes working with area land trusts, state, and federal agencies to conserve properties via donations, purchases, deed restrictions or easements. Major efforts were extended to protect the most important lands in town — Arthur Weeks' and John Rogers' large properties whose roadside views will forever remain beautiful; Persons' Ramblin Vewe Farm, whose extensive trail system is used daily by hikers and bikers; the Bean property whose lands, along with a state owned parcel now protect nearly the entire ecosystem of Saltmarsh Pond; the Gage family's 327-acre Moulton Valley next to Piper Mountain, and finally Piper Mountain itself with its trails and gorgeous views.
Since the Land Conservation Task Force was established, those 15 members, past and present, have been involved in protecting over 2,700 acres! It is because of their efforts that you and anyone can forever enjoy the untouched beauty of each of those properties and also have access for hiking and other recreational opportunities on many of those lands.
The Conservation Commission will be handling any future needs for conserving lands.
Everett McLaughlin, Ex-Chair
Land Conservation Task Force
Gilford
