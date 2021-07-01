To The Daily Sun,
I have been thinking about the whole Marilyn Manson concert, spit-on-someone debacle. I am almost 40 years young and have been a fan of Manson since my teen years. One of the things we have come to expect and enjoy from this performer is his shock and awe behavior. Isn't that part of his whole schtick? My daughter is almost 21 and a fan of Manson now too. She attended the concert in question with her Dad and told me how shockingly inappropriate he is, but that's part of his appeal. So my curiosity has me pondering why this "victim" is so surprised to be spit on? Did they not know who Manson was prior to attending? He is not the typical talent seen at our local venue. He isn't Lady A or Luke Bryan! (Thank goodness because their performances are quite pedestrian).
Mr. M., if you spit on me, I would swoon like a real fan!
My other point NEEDS to be said aloud and pondered. BNH Pavilion is a HUGE attraction for Gilford. Every single year it's the same dull white-bread concerts. We know that the Lakes Region is going through its own gentrification of sorts, so we want to pull young Gen Z and Millennials to plant roots here and we need money generating action to get them to stay, right??
So if the Gilford P.D. make Manson an example of what is tolerated social etiquette for our venue – and also dictate his freedom to express his art – other big name celebs will sit up and take notice. Manson draws a following like David Bowie and brings with him a notoriety that The Marshall Tucker Band can't hold a candle to. So let other big ticket performers (pitbull perhaps) get wind of the possibility of a warrant and arrest for their performance and how easy a simple act can be taken so wrong, and you will find that Kids Bop will be the biggest act on stage at BNH Pavilion. Live Nation will run like our venue is Millie Vanilli on SNL!
Please consider the long term ramifications. I don't need to hear how we need to set an example. Manson and many other artists are well aware of what right and wrong is, but that's the beauty of "art." It's supposed to make you feel deeply. It's part of what makes our country great.
Erica Hebert
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.