To The Daily Sun,
Corky Messner is not the solution for Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. He is literally trying to buy his way into power.
We do not need another rich lawyer in office. Colorado Corky might have purchased property in N.H. several years ago but he didn't even become a full-time resident until he decided to run for office.
After doing some research Corky isn't even licensed to practice law in the state of New Hampshire.
Mr. Messner also has donated to Chuck Schumer and numerous other Democrats, making it even more obvious he might not even be a true Republican. His lack of clear policies and dancing around questions from constituents just shows yet again he wants to buy his way into power he does not represent N.H. values in any way shape or form.
I think it is time Corky gets on a private jet back to Colorado. Our votes can not and should not be bought. He is also buying endorsements while at the same time sending out fundraisers and pay for town halls all during the coronavirus pandemic. So a rich man is begging people, many who don't even know where their next meal is coming from, for money? Maybe instead of begging for money which he has plenty of he should be donating to charity and the needy.
As a lifelong Republican, the only clear choice for senator is Don Bolduc a, lifelong N.H. resident, a man who was served his country for over 30 years and received how many medals? Don Bolduc is a man of honor, integrity and one who will truly connect with his constituents.
I will be voting for Don Bolduc we don't want or need Corky Messner to buy his way in.
Eric Tucci
Laconia
