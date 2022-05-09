To The Daily Sun,
As a Moultonborough voter, I am concerned about both Articles 7 and 8 as they provide absolutely no meaningful information as to what approval of them will ultimately cost or create. While rehabilitation or rebuilding of the Community Center (Lions Club) is long overdue, the details of both articles is substantially lacking, thus creating two “pigs in a poke”.
I would recommend a no vote for both, sending the petitioners back to do their homework to present a more cohesive and rational proposal with better information and realistic costs for the voters for 2023.
I would also suggest that as Moultonborough has an affluent town tax base that the town prioritize its needs and consider finally paving all gravel town roads so residents won’t get stuck in the spring mud season, skid on icy frozen hard pack, and have to breathe unhealthy polluting dust the rest of the year.
With regard to Article 23, to move the town meeting back to March, I would oppose that as it will only disenfranchise voters from attending, expressing their views and voting at the Town Meeting.
Eric Taussig
Moultonborough
