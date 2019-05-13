To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to Alan Harrison for explaining his absence from the air. We were still tuning in every morning as usual, hoping he’d just been on vacation.
More thanks to him for his years of really local news and weather and his incomparable sports coverage.
We hope that The Sun will let us know if he should turn up in the future somewhere on the radio dial; meanwhile, we hope he can enjoy the sunrise with a leisurely cup of coffee.
Diana and Joe Sack
Laconia
