To The Daily Sun,
Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the United States Constitution, known as the Appointments Clause, empowers the president to nominate and, with the confirmation of the United States Senate, to appoint public officials, including justices of the Supreme Court.
"Queen"Nancy, unable to have President Trump drawn and quartered has now decide to impeach him. I can't believe she is trying to impeach him for exercising his presidential responsibilities as enumerated in the U.S. Constitution. I guess this means that if you are a Democrat, sworn by oath to uphold the Constitution, you are free to not pay attention to that "silly" oath you took. She is aided in her endeavor by "Prime Minister" Shumer, who also seems to believe that Democrats are not governed by the terms of the U.S. Constitution.
Woe to the United States if the Democrats are in charge of the national government.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
