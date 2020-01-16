To The Daily Sun,
Last month, 100 fellow Granite Staters were pushed to the financial brink and forced to file for bankruptcy.
In our economy, falling off the financial cliff is too close for comfort for so many of us. Having had the unfortunate experience of going down that path before, I am more certain than ever that we need a bankruptcy and financial expert who knows why our economy is broken, how to fix it, and has concrete plans to do so. That candidate is Elizabeth Warren.
Before her start in the Senate, Elizabeth Warren spent her career as an academic and bankruptcy expert researching why people go broke. Her research found that 90% of families who declared bankruptcy did so as a result of a job loss, a medical problem, or a family breakup. A major life event is tough enough without the threat of financial ruin — and it’s why we need big, structural change to make our economy work for everyone.
Elizabeth added to her library of plans this week with a bankruptcy plan to update our bankruptcy laws and help people protect their homes and cars in bankruptcy so they can start rebuilding their financial lives without destroying their whole lives in the process. She will also tackle the corruption in our bankruptcy system that has rigged bankruptcy laws in favor of private industry, and close loopholes that allow wealthy creditors to abuse the bankruptcy system.
I’m proud to support a candidate who doesn’t just operate in big ideas, but has the specific roadmap we’ll need to make our economy work for everyone. To rebuild our financial system, we need a financial expert — that’s why I am all-in for Elizabeth Warren.
Johnna Davis
Gilford
