Having served Belknap County for 15 years, I am aware of the impact of decisions made by the Laconia City Council on the welfare and prosperity of the greater region. From this perspective, I have decided to “weigh in” on the upcoming city council election.
Ward 3 voters write in Jane Wood to represent and serve you.
Jane Wood I have known for almost 30 years. She served on the Belknap Economic Development Council working to strengthen economic initiatives and programs that assisted our businesses, nonprofits, and communities. As a three-term state representative, she served both Laconia and Belknap County tirelessly. Jane understands that the role of any elected representative is to serve the people. Often it means putting a personal ideology aside and working for what is in the best interest of all. Jane Wood has that capability.
Yes, Jane has a vested interest in the future of Laconia: your schools, city services, cultural and recreational amenities as well as the accessibility to health care, quality affordable housing, and services for seniors. Jane understands that the economic vitality of the city provides the opportunity to strengthen these services as well as protect other resources that contribute to the quality of our lives like the protection of our lakes, open spaces, and forested lands.
Her vested interest has grown over the almost 50 years she has resided in Laconia raising a family and balancing a small business. This vested interest extends to her two daughters and stepson and their spouses who have returned to Laconia to work and raise their children. Jane wants Laconia to prosper for not only her children and grandchildren but for all the residents of her city and their families.
Ward 3 write in Jane Wood — she will work hard at fostering a vitality that keeps Laconia the special community it is and one where we can all share a quality of life.
Eliza Leadbeater
Gilford
