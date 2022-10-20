To The Daily Sun,
Belknap County Delegation/Convention is comprised of eight districts with 18 seats in the New Hampshire General Court/House of Representatives.
Belknap County Delegation/Convention is comprised of eight districts with 18 seats in the New Hampshire General Court/House of Representatives.
In recent years, the self-interests and personal agendas of many of the current candidates seeking reelection have destroyed the collaboration that benefited all residents in the 11 communities that comprise our beautiful and, once, progressive county.
Their 18 votes don’t have the same impact in Concord as when as our delegation they vote on our behalf on our county budget and issues. Supportive services and collaborative initiatives, for which Belknap County had been recognized as a leader in the '90s, have been systematically starved of resources in the guise of “fiscal responsibility” by many of these candidates.
On county business, party affiliation and agendas should be left at the door and our representatives should vote for what is in the best interest of all residents. Many incumbents and candidates running are bent on slashing local and state budgets, rather than prioritizing budget needs for services and investment in infrastructure. They are undermining public education at the expense of our future economic prosperity. They overturn common-sense community priorities that ensure our residents and our communities remain safe, healthy, educated and economically secure.
Before casting a vote, research how candidates in the district have contributed to the quality of life in our county. Will his or her vote enhance the quality and economic prosperity of all lives in Belknap County?
The “bottom of the ballot” are the votes that will most directly impact families and community. Don’t give away precious votes, instead leave the name unmarked if voters are not confident that this candidate’s votes will benefit us all. Vote for candidates that will enhance the future for residents of Belknap County and New Hampshire.
Eliza Leadbeater
Gilford
