To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club Electronic Waste Collection Day on Oct. 5 was a great success, and the Lions are grateful to all those who brought items and participated in this fundraiser. Thanks to you, we filled up two large trucks with recyclable electronic items.
Special thanks to the owners of the Cinema’s 8 plaza in Gilford, WJP Development, LLC, for allowing us to use their parking lot for this fundraiser.
The money that the Lions raised will allow the club to meet pressing needs in our community, including eye exams, eye glasses, eye screening in the schools, hearing aids, scholarships to graduating seniors, Christmas baskets, assistance to food pantries, Lakes Region Community Services, and Community Health & Hospice, among many other local charities.
The Lions greatly appreciate all of your support and look forward to seeing you in April 2020 for our spring Electronic Waste Collection Day fundraiser.
The Lions are looking for service-minded people to join us. We meet the first and the third Thursday of each month of the year except in January and February. For more information, call 603-528-2663.
Thank you all.
Marylin Brown,
Laconia-Gilford Lions Club
Gilford
