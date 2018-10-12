To The Daily Sun,
I learned all I need to know about candidate Eddie Edwards from his own flyer. First, he shows himself holding a semi-automatic rifle, supposedly ready for battle. Second, and more importantly, he states: "If you liked Alan West, you'll love me!"
Well, research on Alan West shows a far right-wing extremist, anti-woman, frequent liar in the mold of Donald Trump. This is exactly the type of representation we in the First District of New Hampshire neither need nor want. We want someone who will stand up to the liar in chief, someone who will represent the real needs of the people of New Hampshire, someone who will stand up to the monied interests and truly represent us. That person is Chris Pappas, most definitely not Eddie Edwards.
Richard de Seve
Gilmanton
