Will 2023 be as violent and corrupt as 2022? Will society’s values be elevated or will we continue to degrade ourselves toward the least common human denominator?
And oh yes, look no further than our own state. Who of our neighbors will be better off with the legalization of marijuana and who among us will be hurt the most? Will our legislators honestly claim this to be a solution to New Hampshire’s mental health crisis?
Murders, assaults, the unnecessary carnage on our highways and incidents of family abuse have come to dominate our police reports and newscasts. Is this to be the legacy of our time? Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be, but do we have the courage and commitment to change what is? I shudder to think of the alternative.
So much needs to be done to improve our human condition throughout the world, in our country, our state, our communities and sadly, in our homes. Let us raise our glasses and pledge to measure all of our actions and inactions against a higher standard. Let us raise those values we and our society have espoused for centuries. Only then will we truly enjoy a quality of life we can all be proud of.
Expect nothing less from those around you and demand nothing less from those in whom you place your trust. If you are a "leader," lead with honesty and integrity. If you are a "follower," choose your bedfellows with more scrutiny than ever before.
Ponder these questions and raise your own. Consider how you and your loved ones might reverse this downward spiral. In your own way, be an activist for a better quality of life. Our next generation deserves nothing less of us.
