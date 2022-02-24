To The Daily Sun,
Please join our community in supporting Brandon Deacon for Sanbornton Selectperson. As noticed by all Brandon has been to most town meetings and committee gatherings 90% in total attendance. Brandon has educated himself for what’s developing within our town.
I cannot think of a better person for this position.
Brandon is a retired Air Force helicopter pilot with a engineering background with great computer skills. Currently he is a real estate agent within our community. I welcome his candor and approach towards our community governing for all with our town. Brandon will be a asset to our community for the future.
In my eyes Brandon’s honesty, working history, family values, and background makes him the perfect candidate for this position. I hope you will all vote for Brandon Deacon for selectperson.
Douglas Rasp
Sanbornton
