To The Daily Sun,
Please help support Bob Lambert for Sanbornton Board of Selectman.
March 9 is a critical time for voting. Bob has been a member of our Budget Committee and Capital Improvements Committee. From my conversations with Bob about our town, he is a critical thinker as Mr. Andy Sanborn has stated earlier this past week. His background in construction, recruiting for jobs and now restoration will be a bonus to our town. Bob is good with numbers and with his decision-making attitude in order to make our town right for the residents. Bob's willingness to volunteer is very evident within our town. Bob is very articulate and informed on our town needs, desires and direction.
For the best interest of Sanbornton, please vote for Bob Lambert on March 9. I place my confidence in Bob Lambert in order to preserve our town historical, senior residence, and farming community intact through his leadership skills.
Douglas Rasp
Sanbornton
