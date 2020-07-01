To The Daily Sun,
Local self-government before and still has the answers solving problems of state and local municipalities since colonial times. People have governance when they organize their talents of respectable residence coming forward through natural obligation to the people where they live.
I have to thank our representatives for the good endeavors in the work they accomplish. Seeking to bring to mind the purpose of self-governance and the specifics of its requirements. I have to turn to Thomas Jefferson, on the conditions for self-government written in Michael Reber’s paper on, American Principles of Self- Government, 1933.
Thomas Jefferson quotes the word self-actualization and that freedom with discipline entitles one to speak. A pure republic is a state of society in which every member with wisdom and of a sound mind has the equal right to be involved in the direction of affairs of society. Equality doesn’t make mankind free and that freedom entitles individuals to develop into self-actualized persons. Governance is an obligation not a right, neither a compact agreement. Self-actualization develops from freedom of information well understood, qualifies a person to participate in governance and points to the reason for rotational representation in the seats of government.
Those members who do not conduct themselves by the virtue of noble qualities of the community cannot lead an orderly General Court, hold judiciary duties nor seats of municipal service. Leadership comes by your average people, professionals, working class etc., who think of themselves as part of the community being of the same mind, restrained, sensible whose agreements founded on brotherly love reaching the greater good of the community first, qualitatively diverse that encourages the self realization of hopes in the best interest of the people.
The NHCRN is a non-profit organization working for communities toward the vision of self determination in your community and can be reached at info.nhcommunityrights.org
Douglas Darrell
Center Barnstead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.