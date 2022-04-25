To The Daily Sun,
I found the article in the Saturday Daily Sun reporting on the demise of LRGHealthcare and pinning most of the blame on former Chief Executive Officer Tom Clairmont and Chief Financial Officer Henry Lipman to be a surprisingly candid article. Myself and others throughout the years questioned many of the practices and decisions of this hospital under these two long-time executives. The monopolistic behaviors of this local health care industrial complex was often ruthless and damaging. The many boneheaded decisions made with endless expansion projects caused many that paid attention to such things to shake their heads in disbelief. In addition to the years of dizzying fiscal tightrope walking, CFO Lipman spent much time attacking the private sector, which was quite often his go-to scapegoat whenever the chickens he hatched came to home roost. As Lipman stated back in 2016 when making excuses for that year's financial disasters at the hospital: "I don't lose sleep." Of course not. Why would he? He never paid a price for anything, and to this day, he proudly sits in his perch on the Laconia City Council. I am shocked that this story got published in The Sun, after they spent many years running cover for the hospital and its beloved "leaders." Better late than never, I guess.
Doug Lambert
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.