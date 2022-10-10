I can't refute all of the statements of Len Hadley, such as the commercial and financial aspects inherent in a "holiday" (which it ISN'T) that he suggests. ANY holiday is a merchant's chance to make money, alcoholic beverages included. I'd like to change that, but it isn't feasible. You might as well include St. Patrick's Day, Super Bowl Sunday and New Year's Day. It isn't a holiday because it is not a day off on the calendar, and children are not out of school for it, either. Labor Day and Memorial Day are holidays.
But for those of us who have never been harmed because of it, your protestations are wearisome. As with anything, care must be taken. You say that it is held at night, true to a degree. Many towns are holding trick-or-treat 4:30 to 6:30, with kids going store to store to prevent vehicular involvement. Distracted drivers are everywhere, especially on those holidays that seem to be held just for drinking. What are the stats for July 4? Drinking, held late at night and by necessity, you have to drive there and back.
I would be interested in where you are citing the pedophile aspect to see the stats for myself.
And yes, violence around a one-time agricultural, harvest festival has increased in the last and this century. But violence is daily, it is not limited to just Samhain, as the Celts refer to it. This year, 528 mass shootings have occurred prior to Halloween. It's a sad world, and coming down on a festivity that so many of us love and willingly celebrate isn't helping.
