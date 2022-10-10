To The Daily Sun,

I can't refute all of the statements of Len Hadley, such as the commercial and financial aspects inherent in a "holiday" (which it ISN'T) that he suggests. ANY holiday is a merchant's chance to make money, alcoholic beverages included. I'd like to change that, but it isn't feasible. You might as well include St. Patrick's Day, Super Bowl Sunday and New Year's Day. It isn't a holiday because it is not a day off on the calendar, and children are not out of school for it, either. Labor Day and Memorial Day are holidays.

