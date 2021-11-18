To The Daily Sun,
Monday evening I attended a Laconia Zoning Board meeting regarding Isaiah 61 application for a low-bearing overnight shelter. As an abutter I am opposed to having Isaiah 61 request for a shelter. I expressed my reason which basically is because of the lack of oversight of their current drop in center. Their hours are 9 to 2, Monday through Friday, which they leave at the end of and many of their patrons are still lingering and on many occasions are unruly.
I have had some of my property moved and taken. I have gone out back to have someone urinating in my yard in broad daylight. The police and fire department have been there on a regular basis, even though the owners claimed last evening that they could count on one hand how many times the police have been there (not true). I followed up with contacting the Laconia Police Department and was given a 12 page printout of the calls to Isaiah 61 between 2019 and 2021, 49 calls in 2021.
The Zoning Board said their job was to determine whether or not this was an appropriate use of this property. In the past the owners have allowed one of their patrons to stay overnight in Isaiah 61 until the premises were vandalized. I agree that the city needs to provide some type of housing during the winter for the homeless, however given the number of concerns expressed by myself and other abutters I do not agree this is the appropriate place. This is not about "not in my backyard," this is about the owners providing proper supervision and consideration for its neighbors. The owners indicated that there would be supervision, however I did not hear them say that they would be the supervision. In the past they have had some of their patrons provide supervision. Also, upon contacting the Laconia Fire Department I learned that they will not be required to have a sprinkler system installed, because they are a temporary shelter. All the other shelters are required to have a sprinkler system and their patrons are required to be substance free. In conclusion, I do not believe this is a well thought out plan and is not good for the community.
Donna Clairmont
Laconia
