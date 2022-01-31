To The Daily Sun,
The entire Gunstock management and ownership issue has made headlines from time to time over the past more than 41 years I have lived here, and years before. The need for people to write a letter of discontent (and sometimes insults) to the local newspaper was possibly spawned based on how they felt the business (Gunstock Resort and recreation complex) should be run. Many people get emotionally triggered to throw someone under the bus to solve their perception of just how they think a multi-million-dollar business should be managed. Then reality sets in and they just don't have the experience to put the fire out that they are trying to ignite, let alone run this monster. So, they go home and "stew" until the next person comes along and tries to move their cheese. I want to bring forth my endorsement for Gary Kiedaisch. He is a guy I met over 25 years ago when he was the president of Stow Resort and my son-in-law was his controller of this huge facility. I have followed and talked with Gary during his many successful endeavors and seen his significant personal and financial investments in our area. Gary's satisfaction in life, as I know him, is to be a winner and be successful while not harnessing himself to a losing entity or an embarrassing situation. I will simply state that when you relinquish control of this "gem" of ours (Gunstock) and give the keys to the County Delegation, they will look at it much as a hungry wolf looks at a flock of sheep. The money will be too hard to resist, and we will feel obliged to drain our coffers and subsidize programs that have nothing at all to do with what Gunstock has stood for and accomplished over these past many years. Please keep the control of this wonderful place under management and control of the Gunstock Commissioners and Belknap County.
Donald Thurston
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.