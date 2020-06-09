To The Daily Sun,
Thirty states now permit “no excuse” absentee voting. So should New Hampshire. Today, if you want to request an absentee ballot in New Hampshire, it must be for one of the following reasons:
1. A disability
2. A religious commitment
3. An employment obligation
4. Being away from where you reside on election day
This year, the definition of a disability has been expanded to include the concern that voting in person could expose you or someone else to COVID-19.
A pending bill in the New Hampshire House, HB-1672, would permit anyone who is qualified to vote in New Hampshire to request an absentee ballot for any reason starting in 2021. At a recent senate committee hearing on this bill, by a 3-2 vote it was deemed “ought to pass with amendment.” The bill now goes to a vote on the full Senate floor, and then possibly back to the House to concur with any changes made. Urge your senators and representatives to support this bill and other provisions related to election safety.
If you are unable to go to the polls this fall, or you are concerned about the health risk of voting in person, request an absentee ballot now and vote from home. Ballots can be requested from your town/city clerk or they can be downloaded from the state site: (http://sos.nh.gov/ElecForms2.aspx).
Don House
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.