To The Daily Sun,
What will it take to re-open NH?
Protestors in Concord on April 18 called for the re-opening of New Hampshire. How do we know when to do this without risking more lives? What is missing is scientific and data-based criteria for relaxing the social distancing restrictions. In the day following the protests another 50 people were reported with the virus, bringing the New Hampshire total to 1,392, with 198 hospitalized. The curve hasn’t flattened yet. More social distancing time is needed.
The following are the key milestones (not in any specific order) that should impact when restrictions can be reduced:
1. When sufficient tests are available to identify those who have the virus. Tests should be available without a doctor’s authorization, and the test results should be available within a day.
2. When tests for the virus anti-bodies are available. This will help identify those that have had the virus and may be less prone to contract it again.
3. When there is a downward trajectory of new cases within a 14-day period.
4. When models show that the projections for medical personnel and equipment is sufficient for the number of cases anticipated.
5. When medications are available that can alleviate the most severe symptoms of the virus.
6. When a vaccine is available that can prevent new cases of the virus.
7. When businesses can show that employees and customers can transact activities with minimal risk of new infections. One-way aisles for supermarkets, limiting the number of customers in a store at one time, on-line ordering with curbside or drive-in window pickup, personal protection (such as masks and gloves) for employees and customers interacting with each other are all examples of this.
New Hampshire has made progress in slowing the advance of the virus. Let’s ensure that safety and science help determine when to re-open. We should all show patience for the restrictions. We should all express gratitude for all medical personnel, and others businesses, that are supporting us through this pandemic.
Don House
Belmont
