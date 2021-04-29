To The Daily Sun,
One major media expert after another ridiculed the idea and said it would take a miracle for President Donald Trump to produce COVID-19 vaccines and begin protecting people in 2020 (tinyurl.com/5c6rpwju). Trump worked that miracle and now almost one-third of the American people are fully vaccinated.
Getting the vaccine produced and into peoples’ arms was a Herculean effort that had to overcome many technical, business, bureaucratic, and political obstacles. It required not just creating and beginning to produce nearly a billion vaccine doses but producing a billion vials, syringes, swabs, and other equipment, plus arrangements for refrigeration, transportation, tracking systems, distribution centers, and about 70,000 sites for administering the vaccine.
Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” also ridiculed by Trump’s political opponents, accomplished this miracle. NIH Director Francis Collins (Dr. Anthony Fauci’s superior) credited Operation Warp Speed with cutting development and delivery of the vaccine by at least five years.
After months of spewing distrust of Trump’s vaccines, many of Trump’s political opponents lined up to be vaccinated first. Even young, energetic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was vaccinated, taking doses away from a high risk patient.
The politicization by his political opponents of Trump’s actions to save lives probably increased COVID-19 deaths by hundreds of thousands. E.g., President Joe Biden called Trump’s actions racist and xenophobic, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats like New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot told people to party, and Democrats attacked and some prevented the use of effective treatments for COVID-19.
Doctors successfully treating patients with a cheap hydroxychloroquine protocol tried to get the message out but were shut-down by politicians, the medical establishment, the media, and social media. Based on his research and experience Dr. Vladimir Zelenko suggests that proper use of HCQ could have reduced COVID-19 deaths by 84 percent.
It’s almost as if Trump’s opponents wanted the COVID-19 death toll as high as possible to reduce the chances of Trump’s re-election.
Before leaving office President Trump contracted for 900 million vaccine doses, more than enough for every American, and was vaccinating a million or more Americans a day.
Candidate and President-Elect Biden attacked President Trump’s response to the coronavirus and promised quick action to quash it, but he hasn’t done anything significant that Trump hadn’t already started. Biden promised to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days, a lower vaccination rate than Trump had already achieved.
Trump’s plans and vaccines have now vaccinated almost half of our population with one vaccine dose and fully vaccinated almost one-third of our population. We should all remember that these “miraculous” results and the perhaps millions of lives that are being saved are due solely to the efforts of former President Donald Trump.
Don Ewing
Meredith
