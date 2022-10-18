To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden “worries” about the “Soul of America.” He should; with Democrats in control people wonder if America still has a soul.
How is murder of a full-term, healthy baby as it is being born consistent with having a soul?
How is abandoning hundreds of Americans, thousands of allies, millions of innocent people, and staggering amounts of military equipment to the merciless, violent, despotic Taliban in Afghanistan consistent with having a soul?
Biden’s pitiful response to Russia’s buildup on Ukraine’s border and his statement that a “minor incursion” would be ignored essentially invited the Russian invasion that is killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people, driving millions from their homes, and creating World War II-like devastation in Ukraine. Is that consistent with having a soul?
Biden swore an oath to enforce America’s laws, but he doesn’t enforce the immigration laws created to protect the American people. Consequently, hundreds of thousands of Americans are unnecessarily robbed, raped, murdered or poisoned/drugged annually. The drug cartels are enriched while transporting and victimizing illegal aliens and murdering thousands of innocent Mexicans. Biden should worry about his own soul.
How is letting physical males compete in women’s sports and invade spaces created for female privacy and safety consistent with having a soul (or respect for women)?
How is enforcing our laws based on the offender’s race or political affiliation, rather than equally for all, consistent with having a soul?
How are destroying America’s energy independence, impoverishing Americans, and empowering and enriching American’s enemies consistent with having a soul?
America’s soul is only endangered by President Biden’s actions and the support he gets from Democrats like Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
In November, to save yourself and America’s soul, vote straight Republican.
Don Ewing
Meredith
