To The Daily Sun,
I am glad that I have decided to vote for Don Bolduc for the Senate. He is a true son of New Hampshire, born and raised here, and will do very well for his fellow New Hampshirites.
Surfing through the internet the other day day I came across the term “carpetbagger.” I know that term. It was used to describe the avaricious Yankees who invaded the Southern states after the War Between the States to greedily enrich themselves. I always thought that was the only meaning. Much to my surprise, there was a second meaning: “A Carpetbagger is someone who’s an opportunistic outsider, such as a political candidate who runs for office in a place where he has no deep ties or hasn’t lived in for a very long time.”
Interestingly, Jeanne Shaheen was born in St. Charles, Missouri, raised in the suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, went to high school in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, graduated from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, and received a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi. Only moved to New Hampshire after her marriage to Bill Shaheen. Hmmmm! Makes you wonder.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
