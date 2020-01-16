To The Daily Sun,
I admire Bob Mead’s command of the issues of the day. His editorial on SPYGATE in the paper on Tuesday is masterful. Everyone should read it. I would add the following:
1.) The FBI FISA supervisor, Kevin Clinesmith, ESQ., intentionally altered an email by adding a word “not” so that Carter Page, a CIA asset, was made to look like he was conspiring with Russia for the Trump campaign. This fake info was sent to the FISA court. The lawyers involved in this farcical fake news should be disbarred, including James Comey and Rod Rosenstein.
2.) The continued perversion of our Federal courts by the appointment of a looney-tune left-wing blogger and star of the Rachel Maddow show, David Kris, ESQ., to investigate (or more accurately continue the coverup and coup) the abuse of the FISA process by the DOJ and the Federal judges themselves. This corrupt appointment may be traced back to Chief Justice Roberts. What is wrong with him?
3.) The Inspector General for the Intelligence Committee, Michael Atkinson, changed the rules and guidelines for whistleblowers which required personal knowledge of the facts, to allow Eric Ciararamella to provide third-hand (fake news) hearsay of a phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian President so the fake news ( NYT, Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC) could publish the story.
4.) John Brennan, CIA Director, used the “Five Eyes” (Italian, British and Australian intelligence) to frame George Papadopoulas and Carter Page by planting “fake news” with them that Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Let’s face it, ladies and gentlemen, there is more than enough “dirt” on the Clintons that you do not need Russia’s help to find it.
5.) It turns out that the Demolitioncrats paid for the “Golden Shower” by laundering campaign contributions through Perkins Coie (a Demolitioncrat law firm) and Senator John McCain pushed it to the FBI.
6.) Then there is the “Crowdstrike” fiasco. Look it up!
The list goes on. Don’t believe Bob and me! Read Don Bongino’s “Spygate” and “Exoneration”, available at your local library. If not, ask for a library inter-loan.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
